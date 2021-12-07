2021 Lexus RCF Fugi

This week we are moving up Toyota’s pedigree to the 2021 Lexus RCF Fugi. It’s fast, felt similar to the Supra GR as far as performance. It cost an extra fifty-thousand dollars and has two additional cylinders, and a back seat. It’s not a seat that you can sit comfortably in but, a rear seat nonetheless.

I did like the squatted appearance and the carbon fiber hood and spoiler that give the RCF Fugi a somewhat impressive, grown boy racer look.

The RCF is the top of the mountain as far as horsepower goes, offering 472HP and 395 lb.ft of torque. That’s impressive, but it is a bit bloated at four-thousand pounds. I was lucky enough to experience the RCF on winding mountain roads from Tyler to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. I was extremely impressed with the road manners and the curve slicing ability to make driving truly enjoyable.

The front seats are the only reason I could list for not wanting to take the Lexus on a long trip. While the bolsters keep you firmly in place as you navigate winding mountain roads, they also become a little too tight for someone who weighs more than 75lbs.

I’m not sure anyone looks at a car like the Fugi for comfort, so I can understand the need of the ultra-supportive racing style seats. The truth is they are purpose driven. In fact, the entire car seems purpose driven. Driven to give road feel and feedback and designed to give everyone on the road the impression you’re here to compete.

Everything from the Brembo sourced carbon ceramic 15in brakes with six-piston aluminum calipers, to the rear diffuser lets you know the RCF wants to compete.

The disconnect for me is simple. This car is extremely overpriced. Price as tested was $102,845.00. At this price point you begin to get into many great cars. The issue is the RCF performs about like a $38,000.00 Camaro SS. Straight line speed is great, you can reach a quarter-mile in 12-13 seconds, but a hundred grand?

Obviously at this price the amenities are off the charts, the interior offers a stunning red leather wrapped cockpit with red-ish carbon fiber accents. In cabin wi-fi and SirusXM Satellite radio, and Bluetooth let you enjoy any sound you choose through an exceptional 10-speaker sound system that doesn’t disappoint. The F-spec leather wrapped steering wheel feels just right and is also wrapped in red leather.

There is another bit of exclusivity with the RCF Fugi, it’s one of sixty produced. If it were a more collectible car, I could see how the price could be justified, but it’s not. Granted, it’s cool to drive around in a very rare car but, the choices at this price point include a base Porsche 911. There’s some exclusivity there as well.

Another positive about the RCF is how well-mannered it is when you’re not blasting down the road. At times it can be Camry quiet. I think if the front seat were a bit more comfortable and ingress and egress was slightly less contortion laden, that it would open the car to more buyers. It feels like a young person’s car with an adult price point.

Look, if you’re Bitcoin investments are humming along and dollars are of little consequence to you, I can happily recommend the 2021 Lexus RCF Fugi, but if you are looking for something incredibly fun to drive for half the price, please check out the Supra. You still keep the money in the family and have fifty thousand dollars to spend on a chiropractor.

