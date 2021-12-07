Nick Cannon reveals that his five-month-old son passed away

In a very emotional announcement, Nick Cannon revealed Tuesday on his television show that his five-month-old son Zen Scott Cannon passed away over the weekend.

Zen died Sunday from brain cancer. Nick explained that he took Zen to the ocean to enjoy the sunrise, and he described "holding his son for the last time."

"I have so much faith in God," the talk show host said before a live audience. "He puts the heaviest weight on His strongest soldiers. So I am here. I'm gonna make it through."

Nick left his family in California to fly to New York City for his television program.

"This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son," he proclaimed as tears welled in his eyes.

The 41-year-old entertainer told the audience that his son developed fluid in his head, and doctors discovered that he had a malignant tumor, which led to brain surgery.

"I embraced every moment," Cannon said of his short time with Zen. "I am so grateful to my family for coming together during this time."

Zen, whose mother was model Alyssa Scott, was the youngest of Nick's seven children.

