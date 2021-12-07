Ambulance subscription registration ends soon

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2021 at 3:40 pm

LONGVIEW — Registration for the Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program for 2022 closes soon. Since 2009, the fire department has offered the program to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to a news release. With the typical cost associated with EMS transports averaging $800 to $1,000 per response, the program limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70/year. To subscribe for 2022, the deadline to register is December 31, 2021. Click this link for more details.

