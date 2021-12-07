Watch extended sneak Peeks of ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘The Bachelor’

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2021 at 8:49 am

Following Tuesday's "Men Tell All" episode, The Bachelorette will treat fans to extended sneak peaks of the conclusion of Michelle Young's journey, as well as Clayton Echard's upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Things get real dramatic on The Bachelorette season 18 finale as the men -- Brandon, Joe and Nayte -- turn from "bros to foes" in a last ditch effort to win Michelle's heart; and she must decide which of them is "her person."

Michelle will get to know each of them even better after a night in the fantasy suites, and introducing them to parents -- who spot a few red flags with at least one of them.

That leads to some intense conversations with between Michelle and the guys that could prove to be a game-changer.

Another preview offers an extended look at Clayton's upcoming season of The Bachelor, which Kaitlyn Bristowe suggests "very well could be the most dramatic season ever."

At one point, Clayton reveals that he's in love with three women, and hits two of the women with the bombshell admission that he was "intimate" with both of them.

The three-hour Bachelorette finale airs December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Bachelor season 26 premieres January 3.





