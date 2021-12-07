Today is Tuesday December 07, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Nonprofit to offer Texas offensive linemen $50,000 annually

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2021 at 4:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A new organization says it will provide every Texas Longhorns offensive lineman on scholarship $50,000 annually for use of their name, image and likeness to support charitable causes. Horns with Heart said the program will start in August 2022. It hopes to expand it to other football position groups and Longhorns athletes in the future. The announcement comes with early signing day for football recruits coming up on Dec. 15. Texas finished 5-7 this season and won’t play in a bowl game. Coach Steve Sarkisian has identified the offensive line as a key recruiting area.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design