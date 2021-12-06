Today is Monday December 06, 2021
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan enters health and safety protocols

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2021 at 6:21 pm
ByJAMAL COLLIER via ESPN viaESPN logo
December 6, 2021, 5:19 PM
• 1 min read

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

DeRozan becomes the third Bulls player currently in the health and safety protocols, joining Coby White and Javonte Green.

DeRozan was recognized earlier in the day as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for averaging 30.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and shooting 58.7% from the field while the Bulls went 3-0 last week with wins against the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

DeRozan is fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 26.4 points per game in his first season with the Bulls.



