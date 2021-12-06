What is the revived U.S. policy on Mexico border?

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2021 at 6:07 pm

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Biden administration has reinstated a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, with changes and additions that Mexico demanded. A U.S. official says the first migrants are being sent from El Paso, Texas, back to Ciudad Juarez. The Biden administration is acting under a court order as it seeks to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy in a way that passes legal scrutiny. President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri has forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance.

