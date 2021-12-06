Today is Monday December 06, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


What is the revived U.S. policy on Mexico border?

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2021 at 6:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Biden administration has reinstated a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, with changes and additions that Mexico demanded. A U.S. official says the first migrants are being sent from El Paso, Texas, back to Ciudad Juarez. The Biden administration is acting under a court order as it seeks to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy in a way that passes legal scrutiny. President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri has forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design