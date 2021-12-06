Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2021 at 1:21 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – The Department of Justice has sued Texas over new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations. The maps passed by Texas’ Republican-dominated Legislature favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities that have driven growth in the nation’s largest red state. The maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts – a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape – while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

