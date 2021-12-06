Today is Monday December 06, 2021
UT Tyler names new vice president of marketing

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2021 at 12:43 pm
UT Tyler names new vice president of marketingTYLER – Jeffrey Noblitt has been appointed the new vice president of marketing at The University of Texas at Tyler, effective Jan. 1, 2022. In a prepared statement, UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun pointed to Noblitt’s “more than 20 years of experience in higher education, publishing and journalism.” Calhoun says Noblitt “has led award-winning teams to build powerful brands and advance institutions through strategic integrated marketing communications.” Noblitt’s expertise will help UT Tyler access new markets, engage new audiences, and enhance the university’s overall reputation and distinction, Calhoun added in a press release. Noblitt has been the associate vice president for marketing and communications at California State University, Northridge since 2013.



