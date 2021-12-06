Today is Monday December 06, 2021
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2021 at 11:32 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2204. The work will be between Bus. US 259 and the US 259 Bypass east and westbound. Expect left lane closures with flaggers present. Tyler maintenance will have a crew performing base failure repairs on FM 848 near the intersection at Spur 248. A second crew will be on FM 2813 performing bridge work. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



