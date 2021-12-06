Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady with team sitting at 5-7

The Carolina Panthers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady with five games left in their season, the team announced Sunday.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said in a statement that he met with Brady on Sunday morning and “informed him that I have decided to make a change.”

“I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half,” Rhule said.

Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take over the offensive coordinator duties with the rest of the offensive coaching staff for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers, who are on their bye this week, are ranked 28th in the NFL with 308.7 yards per game and 23rd in scoring at 19.7 points each game.

In October, Rhule said he was sticking with Brady but wanted him to commit more to the running game. Brady, however, never committed to the running game to the level Rhule preferred (at least 30 attempts per game).

The Panthers started the season 3-0 but are currently 5-7. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the season with an ankle injury while the team has started three different quarterbacks. Sam Darnold struggled after a strong start in the first three games and is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Cam Newton is now starting at quarterback in his second stint with the franchise.

Brady joined the Panthers in January 2020 after helping LSU win a national championship as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator.

