Lufkin police investigating auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatal crash

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2021 at 3:26 pm
Lufkin police investigating auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatal crashLUFKIN, Texas – The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, around 1:30 a.m. a man was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he was struck by a car that did not stop. After the crash, witnesses came out of the Whataburger and saw the victim lying in the road, and called 911.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead 20 minutes after the crash. A witness said they believed the vehicle that hit the man was a gray or silver Chevy Impala and that the vehicle appeared to pull into a Valero gas station down the street near the incident. Officers went to the Valero and reviewed surveillance video, but did not find anything helpful to the investigation.

A side mirror was recovered from the scene and was believed to come from the car. The mirror belongs to the driver’s side of a 2006-12 Chevy Impala. Lufkin officials will release the victim’s name on Monday to allow notification of extended family.



