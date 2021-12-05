Tyler doctor weighs in on vaccine access

December 5, 2021

TYLER — A Tyler-based doctor is weighing in after President Biden laid out plans to increase access for people wanting to be vaccinated or get a booster shot. Dr. David Lakey is a member of the Texas COVID-19 Task Force and says vaccination is important even for people who have dealt with a case of COVID. Lakey says, “I had COVID last Christmas…and I went ahead and got immunized…When I look at the data related to the level of antibodies, they’re much higher in individuals that have been immunized than individuals…that had just natural disease. And if you had both natural disease and immunization…the levels are very high.” Lakey says the number of COVID patients in hospitals is decreasing except in the El Paso area and the Panhandle.

