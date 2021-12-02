Police: “BB gun bandits” still on the loose

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2021 at 11:57 am

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects after windows of businesses were vandalized with what is presumed to be a BB gun or pellet gun. According to our news partner KETK, the presumed vandals have been nicknamed the “BB gun bandits” and have been causing problems for numerous businesses across the city since around Nov. 1, including the Jacksonville Public Library. It has been reported that the strikes come in the middle of the night, with random businesses targeted. Police said more than 20 windows have been damaged and the total damage costs have stacked up to more than $20,000. Regarding possible leads, a silver Jeep Liberty has been captured on video at the scene of one of the vandalism sites.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest. Police also said some individual citizens are offering rewards as well. Those who wish to contact police directly to report information or property damage are encouraged to call investigator Houston Munsinger at (903) 339-3340. The city of Jacksonville has also advised that residents and business owners inspect their exterior windows daily, as the damage may not be noticeable at a casual glance. “When you open up please check your store fronts. If there is damage immediately report it. I think some of the damage that has accrued is because it is picking up some steam as far as news worthiness, and people are checking more,” said Police Chief Joe Williams.

