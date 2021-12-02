‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ seeing superheroic ticket pre-sales

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2021 at 7:23 am

©2021 CTMG/Matt Kennedy

It could turn out to be a very merry Christmas for movie theaters across the country, that is if advance ticket sales for Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home are any indication.

The online ticketing service Fandango is reporting Spider-Man: No Way Home has shattered the pre-sale records for 2021, beating out Marvel’s Black Widow. It’s even keeping pace with films that premiered prior to COVID-19, including 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

In fact, when tickets for the Tom Holland-led film went on sale on Monday, some online sites crashed due to the demand. Additionally, theater owners had to hastily add screenings, according to Variety.

A co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home, co-starring Zendaya as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, hits theaters on Dec. 17.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back