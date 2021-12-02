Man allegedly shoots neighbor in Van Zandt County

December 2, 2021

BEN WHEELER — On Monday, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to call about a shooting on VZ CR 4814 in the Ben Wheeler area of Van Zandt County. According to our news partner KETK, when deputies arrived on the scene, they met with a witness who then told them that a male victim had been shot by a neighbor, said the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. Upon further investigation, a suspect was identified as Shane David Baronet. The deputies later located and arrested Baronet while the victim was flown by helicopter to a Tyler hospital. The victim’s condition is currently described as extremely critical, said the sheriff’s office. Baronet is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $150,000.

