Today is Thursday December 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Plane catches fire after belly landing at an Arizona airport

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2021 at 4:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities say a small plane caught fire after having to make a wheels-up belly landing at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport. Responding city fire crews say the emergency landing punctured the plane’ right-side fuel tank, but the fire was extinguished quickly. Authorities say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and was not injured. Today’s News-Herald reported that the plane took off from Houston Executive Airport earlier Wednesday. Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design