Appeals court reinstates Texas mask mandate ban in schools

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2021 at 4:37 am

HOUSTON (AP) – An appeals court has halted a federal judge’s order that had stopped Texas from enforcing its ban on mask mandates in the state’s schools. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Wednesday granted a request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stay the ruling by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel. The federal judge had ruled on Nov. 10 that the ban ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott through an executive order violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disability Rights Texas argued Abbott’s ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. An attorney for the group said it was disappointed by Wednesday’s ruling.

