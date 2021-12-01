Today is Wednesday December 01, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Diamondbacks, MLB saves leader Mark Melancon agree to two-year, $14 million deal

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 5:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Right-handed reliever Mark Melancon and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a two-year, $14 million contract, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Melancon, who will turn 37 in March, led Major League Baseball last season with 39 saves for the San Diego Padres.

Overall, he went 4-3 with a 2.33 ERA in 64⅔ innings pitched for San Diego in his first season with the franchise.

He has 244 saves in his career, fourth among active pitchers.

The four-time All-Star is 34-30 with a 2.79 ERA over 13 major league seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals and Padres.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design