Awkwafina joining Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in upcoming monster movie ‘Renfield’

Fresh off her role in the hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina has reportedly taken a role in the monster movie Renfield, opposite Nicolas Cage, who will portray Dracula.

Deadline, which broke the news of Cage's casting, also revealed the rapper-turned-Crazy Rich Asians scene-stealer's participation.

The movie, directed by The Tomorrow War's Chris McCay, centers on the titular henchman of the classic Dracula tales. X-Men movie veteran Nicholas Hoult will play the title character, a "zoophagic maniac," obsessed with eating living creatures to absorb their life force.

Based on the classic Universal monster movies, the story for Renfield was written by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, whose Skybound Entertainment company is producing. Rick and Morty veteran Ryan Ridley penned the script.

Incidentally, Renfield was first announced two years ago; at that point, actor-turned-Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher was set to direct.

