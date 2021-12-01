Today is Wednesday December 01, 2021
Breaking News: Moran files for Congress ahead of press announcement

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 4:26 pm
Breaking News: Moran files for Congress ahead of press announcement: TYLER – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has officially filed to run for a seat in Congress. According to our news partner KETK, a form from the Federal Elections Commission website shows that Moran filed for Texas’ 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House as a Republican. If elected, he would fill the seat vacated by Louie Gohmert, who is now running for Attorney General.

The statement of candidacy was filed on Wednesday, a day before he is scheduled to give a “campaign announcement” at the Plaza Tower in Tyler and at the Gregg County Courthouse. The story first broke when Patrick Svitek, a reporter for the Texas Tribune, tweeted that Moran had officially filed with the FEC. His only opponent so far is Aditya Atholi of Center, a former Gohmert staffer.



