Moran announces Congressional run

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2021 at 3:47 pm

TYLER – Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran Thursday officially announced that he is running to fill Rep. Louie Gohmert’s seat in Congress. According to our news partner KETK, he spoke from The Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler at 10 a.m. ahead of a trip to Longview for a similar speech at 2 p.m. “Today, a new adventure begins. Today, I announce my candidacy to serve Northeast Texas as its representative to the United States Congress in Texas House District Number One,” Moran said. He was joined by several community figures, including Sheriff Larry Smith and State Sen. Bryan Hughes. “In politics, there’s workhorses and show ponies. Let me tell you, he’s a work horse,” Hughes said. In his speech, Moran praised Gohmert’s service in his time in office and thanked him for his work.

Moran explained what kind of Congressman Northeast Texas can expect him to be. “First, a man of principle. Somebody that is unwavering in the principles that I have, rooted in that biblical perspective, that biblical worldview,” Moran said. “Second, a man of ideas – a man that’s going to build relationships and, through those relationships, learn about the problems that need to be solved and to stop and listen. So much of today’s politics are driven by just wanting to talk; so few folks are willing to listen. Listening is key to building relationships.” One other person, Republican Aditya Atholi of Center, is running for the seat so far.

