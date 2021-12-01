Today is Wednesday December 01, 2021
Pause on $9 billion Houston highway project partially lifted

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 5:17 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Transportation Commission said it has reached an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration that would allow the state to resume design work on certain parts of a disputed project that would remake 24 miles along Interstate 45 and several other roadways in the Houston area. The $9 billion project, which has been in the works for nearly two decades, was put on hold in March after the Federal Highway Administration began its investigation into civil rights and environmental justice concerns that were raised about the proposal. Harris County, which includes Houston, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that state officials ignored the project’s impact on neighborhoods. Last month, the county paused its lawsuit in the hopes of resolving concerns about the project.

The dispute over the project comes as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pledged to make racial equity a top priority at his department. The project is being seen as an important test of the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing what it has said is a history of racial inequity when it comes to U.S. infrastructure projects.



