Former jailer pleads guilty to sex with inmate, gets deferred adjudication

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 3:40 pm
Former jailer pleads guilty to sex with inmate, gets deferred adjudicationTYLER – A former Smith County detention officer pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to having an improper sexual relationship with an inmate and was sentenced to four years’ deferred adjudication. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Amanda Megrail, a Lindale native, was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. At the time, she was placed on administrative leave without pay. Deferred adjudication gives one the opportunity to keep the conviction off their criminal record if they follow the terms of the plea deal. According to an arrest affidavit, Megrail admitted to having sexual relations with the inmate on at least three different occasions.



