Daystar CEO Marcus Lamb dies after COVID diagnosis

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 1:25 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after  contracting the virus. Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday. Lamb’s relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife Joni  said he had diabetes and was hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped. Lamb and Daystar, which is based in Bedford, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have promoted views opposing COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease. The network’s programs have featured vaccine skeptics and health care professionals who promote alternative COVID-19 treatments.



