Tyler, Longview kick off Christmas season

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 4:34 pm

TYLER/LONGVIEW — The Christmas season begins in earnest Thursday evening in Tyler and Longview. The annual Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade kicks off at 6 p.m., culminating in the tree lighting ceremony on T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza. The ceremony’s centerpiece is a 20-foot Leyland Cypress tree from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville. The tree will be lit by the 2022 Miracle Child, three-year-old Corbin Robinson (pictured), representing the Children’s Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System. There will also be entertainment during the event from the Tyler ISD Elementary District Choir and Souled Out Jazz Orchestra. Parking is free and available at the Fair Plaza Garage on S. College Ave.

Meantime, after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, The Downtown Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade returns Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with “Light Up Longview” as the theme. Starting at Green Street, the parade route travels west along Whaley Street, turns south onto Horaney Street, then returns east along Methvin Street, and ends at First Street. Starting at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, the Longview Police Department will be shutting down roads downtown for the parade. Click here for more details.

