Today is Wednesday December 01, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Halle Berry inks multi-film deal with Netflix

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 9:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


JOHN BAER/NETFLIX © 2021

Following the streaming release of her directorial debut, Bruised, on Netflix, Halle Berry has inked a multi-film deal with the service, serving as both producer and star, according Variety.

Bruised, in which Berry plays an MMA fighter who reclaims her power both in the ring and in her life, was rated as the streamer's top film in the United States this week, according to Netflix.

Berry will next be seen in two Netflix originals, neither of which is part of the new deal, including the sci-fi project The Mothership, which she'll executive-produce and star in, and Our Man from Jersey, opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design