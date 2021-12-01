2022 CHRISTUS Miracle Child revealed

December 1, 2021

TYLER — CHRISTUS Health revealed on Tuesday who was selected as their 2022 Miracle Child. According to our news partner KETK, 3-year-old Corbin Lance Robinson is receiving the special recognition, and he will make his debut at the 2021 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. Robinson will also light the city’s Christmas tree on Thursday Dec. 2 at the T.B. Butler Foundation Plaza in downtown. Every year, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CHRISTUS choose a Miracle Child to represent them for a year. Dania and Craig Robinson welcomed their baby boy after 37 weeks. He weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz. Doctors later diagnosed him with Down Syndrome. The newborn spent 35 days in the NICU, and then he was discharged. Doctors also said the hole in Robinson’s heart closed on its own, so he did not need surgery. Robinson has not had health issues since. He is now treated by a CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Pediatric Endocrinologist and participates in the Special Needs Program at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

