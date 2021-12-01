Two men arrested for Marshall shooting that injured six people

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 8:33 am

MARSHALL — Two Marshall men are behind bars in connection with a shooting that left six people injured. Just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on South Alamo Blvd. More than 200 people were believed to be on-scene when the shooting started. The two suspects have been identified as Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30 and Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31. Four of the victims were hospitalized after the shooting, including one that was flown to Tyler in critical condition. Richardson was detained shortly after the shooting. Hendrix turned himself in on Monday. Richardson was charged with deadly conduct and interfering with public duties while Hendrix has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

