Today is Wednesday December 01, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two men arrested for Marshall shooting that injured six people

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 8:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two men arrested for Marshall shooting that injured six peopleMARSHALL — Two Marshall men are behind bars in connection with a shooting that left six people injured. Just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on South Alamo Blvd. More than 200 people were believed to be on-scene when the shooting started. The two suspects have been identified as Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30 and Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31. Four of the victims were hospitalized after the shooting, including one that was flown to Tyler in critical condition. Richardson was detained shortly after the shooting. Hendrix turned himself in on Monday. Richardson was charged with deadly conduct and interfering with public duties while Hendrix has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design