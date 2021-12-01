United Way of Smith County raised over $200,000 for Giving Tuesday

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 7:57 am

TYLER — The United Way of Smith County hosted their second annual “Tyler Gives” online fundraiser on Nov. 30, which fell on International Giving Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the event was aimed at meeting local needs for the organizations 26 non-profit partners as a gift for the end of the year. More than 550 individuals came together last year and raised over $168,000 online in a matter of hours. This year, they raised over $200,000. United Way and Tyler Gives sponsors, Express Employment Professionals and Specialized Recruiting Group, are providing a $75,000 match this year. Last year, they matched the first $50,000 given, which they reached only 13 minutes after the donation went live. This year, they reached $75,000 within 6 minutes of the donation portal opening.

“It’s fun to watch the numbers come in and everyone gets excited about that…but what does it really mean?” said John Berry, United Way of Smith County Development Director. “It means more funding for the programs that are helping people with critical needs, and that’s what we should be celebrating. Not how many dollars, but how many people this is going to impact.”

