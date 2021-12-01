Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Troup Highway

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2021 at 9:18 am

TYLER — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police received a call about the incident around 6:30 p.m. The pedestrian reportedly left Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Troup Highway and was attempting to cross the roadway, not in a designated crossing area, and was hit by a car in the northbound outside lane. The man’s identity has not been released.

