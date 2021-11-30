How’d you like to stay in the Grinch’s cave for the holidays?

Would you'd like to stay in a real-life location of a Christmas classic, or perhaps you just want to escape from all the noise, noise, noise, noise, noise, noise of the holidays?

In either case, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the vacation rental platform Vacasa have your back: You and your friends -- provided you have any, other than a dog named Max -- can soon stay in the Grinch's cave.

Located "Three thousand feet up, Up the side of Mt. Crumpit," according to How the Grinch Stole Christmas -- but in reality, carved into a stone mountain outside of Boulder, Utah -- the home has been meticulously created to mimic the crib of the Christmas curmudgeon.

"There's a kitchen stocked with roastable beast, Who-pudding, and an emergency stash of Who-hash," Vacasa says of the 5,700-square foot lodging.

"A music room includes the Grinch's organ alongside Max's drum set leading into the study, main bedroom, guest bedroom, and more," the booking platform promises.

Bookings will be taken starting Dec. 3 for stays Dec. 13 - 23 -- all for the nightly rate of $19.57, in honor of the classic book's 1957 release date.

So if your heart is three sizes too small -- or once was -- feel free to check it out, or at least take a 3D virtual tour of the Grinch's digs.

