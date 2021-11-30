Judge deciding what US should pay for Texas church shooting

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2021 at 3:34 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and survivors of a 2017 Texas church massacre are at odds over how much the Air Force should pay in compensation for failing to flag a conviction that might have prevented the gunman from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting. During closing arguments Monday in a civil trial, the Justice Department said its proposal of $31.8 million was based on evidence presented during a month long trial on damages and on previous court cases, and disbursements from a fund for 9/11 victims. Lawyers for the survivors and for relatives of those killed at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs are asking for $418 million.

Go Back