Three killed, six hurt in shooting at Michigan high school

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2021 at 2:57 pm
(OXFORD, Mich.) -- Three people, all believed to be students, were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday, authorities said.

Six others were shot and injured, including a teacher, authorities said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old male student, was taken into custody within five minutes, authorities said. A handgun has been confiscated, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they believe he acted alone. The teen has not mentioned a motive, authorities said.

Over 100 calls poured into 911 as the shooting unfolded, authorities said. The entire incident lasted five minutes, authorities said.

Oxford is about 40 miles north of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

