2021 GR Supra

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2021 at 12:37 pm

2021 GR Supra

The Christmas season is in full swing. It’s been another incredibly long year with less good news than bad. The automotive world was no exception to the rule of 2021. Loses in productivity lead to shortages of computer chips that help power our modern cars, slowing production, in some cases to a halt. Those shortages led many dealers to think on their feet like never before and drove used car prices through the roof. I have to say I’m proud of the industry both locally and nationally for their response. Reduced floor plans are the new normal changing the entire industry into some bastardized version of CARVANA.

But all is not lost. Toyota has again given us a reason to believe in the season. I’m specifically referencing the 2021 version of the Toyota GR Supra. There are purpose-built cars of all types, work trucks, minivans and sedans are all good examples. Then there are cars built for nothing more than the visceral feel of being just this side of crazy. Cars that just can’t sit idly in the driveway. The GR Supra is such a car.

To begin with, the lines of the Supra are exceptional. With hips a Kardashian would be proud of and power “on loan from God”, the Supra is the most exciting sports car I’ve driven since Ford re-introduced the track savvy CT350. If I can find one flaw with the Supra, it’s the fact that it is almost too quick. I’m fortunate to drive fast cars every now and then, but this car stands apart.

Even with every traction control set to “responsibility” the GR Supra is squirrely, lunging left or right anytime you choose to flick the throttle. If I can quote the great Carroll Shelby,” It’s an ass-kicker”.

The GR Supra is difficult for a 55-year-old to get in an out of, visibility is limited by the amazing design, and comfort is barely adequate. The amazing thing is I couldn’t care less about this stuff because every second I was in possession of this car, I wanted to be on an open road.

The 382 HP and 388 lb.-ft of torque plasters you to the seats. Never has less than 400HP felt this powerful and unpredictable to me. It’s an unbelievable joy to have so much respect for a car’s acceleration ability. I can’t explain it and I cannot confirm or deny that I embarrassed a new Charger 392, but I can tell you if you’re looking for a fast car that is relatively unique compared to anything else on the road today, you would be hard pressed to beat the 2021 GR Supra.

It’s not cheap, as tested it was just under sixty-thousand dollars. That’s a lot to shell out for a car that offers only road hugging ability, good looks, and an astounding use of technology.

The Toyota GR Supra gets its blistering power from an unlikely source, its power-plant is produced by BMW. It’s a 3.0- liter inline-six that gets extra wind from a Twin-Scroll Turbo. The inline six has always produced tons of torque over the years. From the iconic Ford 300 to the infamous early nineties Supra’s that took to after market induction like Texans to high school football.

I could go on and on about the performance, but the styling is just as profound. As I mentioned above the Supra has huge hips that stand out in the side mirrors. The gently slopping bodylines are sublime and the front-end is muted by today’s bass-mouth standards. The paint was also eye catching. It is described by Toyota as MATTE STORM GRAY MET/L820. It’s described by me as one of the most eye pleasing palates I’ve ever seen. Toyota does not recommend running it through automated car washes, but that won’t matter to you. You’ll be happy to spend the time washing the Supra’s fine lines. This is also a VERY small car, so the hand wash won’t take long.

Brembo 4-piston Vent Disc Brakes offer the Supra plenty of whoa to your go, and the ten-spoke 19” wheels frame them beautifully. Inside the cockpit you are held in place by bolstered 14-way adjustable seats that offer you heat when it’s chilly, and grip year-round.

If you can’t tell by this review, I was absolutely blown away with the 2021 GR Supra, a car that demands your attention to drive, and demands others attention with its amazing styling.

If you’re needing to move your family, look elsewhere. If you’re wanting to experience a pure, no-nonsense drivers’ car, the 2021 GR Supra should be on any short list.

Go Back