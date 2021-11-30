Rookie Nahshon Wright joins Cowboys’ crowded COVID-19 list

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2021 at 11:46 am

FRISCO (AP) — Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the eighth player or coach to be sidelined by the coronavirus for Thursday’s game at New Orleans. Coach Mike McCarthy and five members of his staff won’t make the trip because of positive tests. Wright and right tackle Terence Steele are the two players out. McCarthy tested positive Monday and said he was experiencing more symptoms a day later. The coach is participating in virtual meetings.

