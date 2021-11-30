Today is Tuesday November 30, 2021
Three people injured after car drives into AT&T store in Longview

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2021 at 8:47 am
Three people injured after car drives into AT&T store in LongviewLONGVIEW — Three people were taken to a hospital after a car drove into an AT&T building in Longview Monday. Brandon Thornton, with the Longview Police Department, told our news partner KETK that the driver accidentally pushed the gas pedal and drove forward. The three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Thornton. The incident took place at the AT&T store located at 3407 Fourth Street.



