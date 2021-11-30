Judge Moran to give campaign announcement on Thursday

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2021 at 7:55 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will give a campaign announcement Thursday in both Tyler and Longview. According to our news partner KETK, after Congressman Louie Gohmert announced his run for Texas Attorney General, Moran made his intentions known that he was “exploring the possibility” of running for Congress on Nov. 9. Moran is expected to give a campaign announcement on Thursday, Dec. 2 at both the Plaza Tower in Tyler at 10 a.m. and the Gregg County Courthouse at 2:30 p.m.

In a release, Moran spoke about his history and work in the county.

“Over the past five years, I have been privileged to serve as the Smith County Judge. In this role, I’ve worked hard to support law enforcement and veterans, lower taxes, improve local elections, build roads, and put Smith County on a firm foundation for continued growth and prosperity. Serving as Judge has also provided me the opportunity to stand firm for liberty in the midst of a pandemic, work closely with counties across East Texas to support regional economic development efforts, and develop and implement thoughtful, prudent plans that make government work better for the people.” – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

Moran was appointed in 2016 as acting Smith County Judge after the previous judge, Joel Baker, was suspended. He was elected to his first full term in 2018.

