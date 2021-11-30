Today is Tuesday November 30, 2021
Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

November 30, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) – When the Supreme Court hears arguments over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, they won’t be writing on a blank slate. Justices have had a lot to say about abortion over the years – in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. Just one, Justice Clarence Thomas, has openly called for overruling the two cases, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that established and reaffirmed a woman’s right to an abortion. Meanwhile, Justice Stephen Breyer has never voted to sustain an abortion restriction, but he has acknowledged the controversy over abortion.



