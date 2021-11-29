Today is Monday November 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jury selection begins in Jussie Smollett trial

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Scott Olson/Getty Images

While he's still maintaining his innocence, former Empire star Jussie Smollett's trial over faking a hate crime attack against himself got underway in Chicago Monday morning. 

The actor is facing multiple charges stemming from the February, 2019 incident, in which he claimed two white Trump supporters jumped him, threw bleach on him, and tied a noose around his neck. 

His story later fell apart, and two Nigerian bodybuilder brothers, who were extras on Empire, told authorities they were hired by the actor to stage the attack. 

According to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS-TV, potential jurors were asked questions by Judge James Linn, including whether or not they watched Empire or TMZ coverage of the situation, or if they were ever a victim of a hate crime. 

The judge says he expects the long-awaited trial to last a week.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct, which is a class 4 felony and carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design