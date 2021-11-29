Jury selection begins in Jussie Smollett trial

While he's still maintaining his innocence, former Empire star Jussie Smollett's trial over faking a hate crime attack against himself got underway in Chicago Monday morning.

The actor is facing multiple charges stemming from the February, 2019 incident, in which he claimed two white Trump supporters jumped him, threw bleach on him, and tied a noose around his neck.

His story later fell apart, and two Nigerian bodybuilder brothers, who were extras on Empire, told authorities they were hired by the actor to stage the attack.

According to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS-TV, potential jurors were asked questions by Judge James Linn, including whether or not they watched Empire or TMZ coverage of the situation, or if they were ever a victim of a hate crime.

The judge says he expects the long-awaited trial to last a week.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct, which is a class 4 felony and carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison.

