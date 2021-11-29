Dave Chappelle asks critics to donate to Duke Ellington School; Steve Harvey becomes a “Judge,” and more

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

After a fundraiser to name a theater after Dave Chappelle at the Duke Ellington School for the Arts in Washington, D.C. was rescheduled, the controversial comedian is now asking his critics to donate money to the school.

"If you object to my receiving this honor, I urge you to donate to the school, noting your objection. If you are in favor of the theater being named ‘Chappelle,’ I urge you to donate to the school, noting your approval," he wrote on Instagram.

The high school theater was originally set to be named after alumnus Chappelle on November 23. Following objections about the comedian's LGBTQ+ comments in his Netflix special, The Closer, the ceremony was moved to April 22, 2022.

Chappelle says he will act according to whichever opinion raises the most donations by the time of the renaming ceremony.

"If by April, those against the 'Chappelle' theater exceed the donations of those who are neutral or in favor of the theater named 'Chappelle,' I will gladly step aside. If not, I will happily attend the naming ceremony," he wrote.

In other news, Steve Harvey has added another show to his long resume. The Family Feud host will now head Judge Steve Harvey, an unscripted courtroom comedy series premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

“Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court." Harvey said in a statement.

Finally, The Black Pack: We Three Kings starring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on CW. They will be joined by Tank and Sevyn Streeter for an evening of music, comedy and dance.

