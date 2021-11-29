Today is Monday November 29, 2021
Jones wants Sandy Hook “hoax” case jury to hear his defenses

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 4:50 pm
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP/Staff) – Austin-based Infowars host Alex Jones is trying to get his free speech defense and other claims before a jury to argue that he is not liable for damages for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax years ago. The effort comes despite a Connecticut judge ruling this month that Jones was liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims. A hearing on how much the damages should be is planned next August before a jury. Jones filed court documents last Wednesday saying he should be allowed to present his defenses against any liability. The families are opposing the request.



