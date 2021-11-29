Commissioners court accepts constable’s resignation

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 3:46 pm

LONGVIEW – The Gregg County Commissioners Court Monday officially accepted the resignation of Precinct 2 Constable William “Billy” Fort, effective Dec. 31. According to our news partner KETK, Fort was arrested Oct. 12 for DWI while he was in a department car. He was pulled over into a Brookshire’s parking lot and was “swerving in and out of all lanes… almost striking another vehicle,” according to officials. While he was talking with police, Fort admitted to taking Xanax and a muscle relaxer. He then failed three sobriety tests. In his resignation letter, Fort called Precinct 2 “the Best Precinct in the Best County in the Best State of the Best Nation on this Earth,” adding that he regrets the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

