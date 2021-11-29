Valerie Bertinelli splits with husband of 10 years

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 10:00 am

John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Hot in Cleveland alum and current Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli has filed for legal separation from her husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Bertinelli filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday. The documents list the date of separation as "TBD" and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the legal separation. The filing also notes a premarital agreement dated Dec. 21, 2010 that is "fully binding on the parties."

The 61-year-old TV personality and Vitale tied the knot in 2011 and have no minor children. Bertinelli wants to terminate the court's ability to award support to both of them.

Bertinelli was previously married to rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981-2007, with whom she had her now-29-year-old son, Wolfgang, in 1991. Eddie died in October 2020 from lung cancer at age 65.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back