Lindsay Lohan engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas, “My future”

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 8:00 am
James Gourley/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is getting married!

On Sunday, the Mean Girls alum announced that she's engaged to be married to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas

Sharing a carousel of pictures of the couple grinning from ear to ear -- and showing off the sparkler on her ring finger -- Lohan wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas#love [ring emoji]."

Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan, also expressed her excitement, writing in an Instagram Story "My heart is full," along with a snapshot of the newly engaged pair. 

"My heart is whole," Dina further told Entertainment Tonight. "For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light."

Lohan, 35, and Shammas, who's the assistant vice president of the global investments bank Credit Suisse, have been dating for two years, according to The Independent

This is Lindsay's second engagement. She was previously engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov before splitting in 2016. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



