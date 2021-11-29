Today is Monday November 29, 2021
‘Encanto’ delights with a box office-topping $40.3 million Thanksgiving weekend debut

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 7:26 am
Disney

Encanto topped the Thanksgiving weekend box office with an estimated $40.3 million over the five-day weekend. The Disney animated musical, featuring the voice of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz and songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, delivered an estimated $27 million over the three-day weekend.

Overseas, Encanto added another $29.3 million, bringing its five-day global total to $69.6 million.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- the fourth and latest entry in the sci-fi comedy franchise -- took second place with an estimated $24.5 million between Friday and Sunday and just under $35.3 million for the five-day weekend. It's two-week stateside total now stands at $87.8 million and $115.8 million worldwide.

The second of this week's new major releases, House of Gucci, grabbed an estimated $14.2 million over the three-day weekend and $21.8 million over the five-day holiday for a third-place finish. The true-life story -- starring Lady GagaAdam DriverJared LetoAl PacinoSalma Hayek and Jeremy Irons -- added an estimated $12.9 million overseas, for a worldwide tally of $34.7 million.

Fourth place belonged to Marvel's Eternals, which delivered an estimated $7.9 million over the three-day weekend and $11.4 million over the five-day holiday. After four weeks, Eternals has racked up $150.6 million domestically and another $217.8 million overseas, for a global total of $368.4 million.

Another new release, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, rounded out the top five, opening with an an estimated $5.3 million domestically over the weekend and $8.8 million between Wednesday and Sunday. The reboot of the six-film horror franchise scared up an estimated $5.1 million overseas, for a first-week worldwide tally of $13.9 million.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which opened on Friday, nabbed the best pandemic-era debut for an independent film, grabbing $336,000. Licorice Pizza -- starring Alana HaimCooper Hoffman -- son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman -- Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn opens nationwide on Christmas day.

Finally, Denis Villeneuve's Dune, in its fifth week of release, cracked the $100 million plateau at the domestic box office over the weekend.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



