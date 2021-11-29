Today is Monday November 29, 2021
Longview police investigate sports bar shooting

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2021 at 7:48 am
Longview police investigate sports bar shootingLONGVIEW — Longview police are investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left one person injured. According to our news partner KETK, on Saturday, around 11:15 p.m. Longview police responded to a shooting at the Lodge Sports Bar & Billiards located at 501 N. Spur 63. When officers arrived, they located one adult victim inside with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman ran away before the police arrived. The Longview police department said that this is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information. Anyone with information is urged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867).



