Two arrested following shooting, chase

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2021 at 4:23 pm

LUFKIN — Lufkin police Saturday night arrested two suspects in a car wash shooting followed by a vehicle pursuit. The suspects are 25-year-olds Wade Pate Jr. of Lufkin and Darren Alexander of Rusk. Around 6 p.m., a caller reported hearing a gunshot and then seeing a truck and Kia Soul speed away. A short time later, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. He told officers he was approached by two men in the Kia Soul and that he believes they intended to steal his truck. Following a brief verbal exchange, the victim was shot in the back, suffering an injury not considered life threatening, according to police. The suspects were captured after a high-speed pursuit that began about two hours after the initial call.

Both suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading with a vehicle. Alexander was also reportedly in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales. An aggravated robbery warrant was also served on Wade in connection to a Nov. 21 vehicle theft.

