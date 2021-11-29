Today is Monday November 29, 2021
11-year-old girl killed in apparent hunting accident

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2021 at 3:55 pm
11-year-old girl killed in apparent hunting accidentHALLSVILLE — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl after her father reportedly shot her by accident while hunting. According to our news partner KETK, calls coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday said the girl was shot near Young and Hickey Roads in Hallsville with a high-powered rifle. Daisy Grace Lynn George, a sixth grader in Hallsville ISD, was taken to a Longview hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities had requested a care flight, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather. Game Wardens were also called in to help investigate. Sheriff Brandon Fletcher is working with the HISD superintendent to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students.



