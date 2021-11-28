Today is Sunday November 28, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2021 at 8:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Tyler maintenance will have a crew on US 271 around FM 2908 performing base failure work. This will be under a lane closure with flaggers. A second crew will start on Tuesday performing ditch work in various places around Smith County. There will also be a sweeper truck along with a truck-mounted attenuator working in various places around the county. Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2204 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. The work will be between Bus. US 259 and the US 259 Bypass east and westbound. Expect left lane closures with flaggers present. Click this link for the complete rundown.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design