TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2021 at 8:03 am

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Tyler maintenance will have a crew on US 271 around FM 2908 performing base failure work. This will be under a lane closure with flaggers. A second crew will start on Tuesday performing ditch work in various places around Smith County. There will also be a sweeper truck along with a truck-mounted attenuator working in various places around the county. Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2204 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. The work will be between Bus. US 259 and the US 259 Bypass east and westbound. Expect left lane closures with flaggers present. Click this link for the complete rundown.

Go Back